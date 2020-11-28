COLUMBIA - A man has been arrested after a robbery in the parking lot of a Waffle House on Vandiver Drive.
Marcus Glass Jr., 30, was taken into custody after the incident, which occurred at approximately 1 a.m. on Saturday morning.
According to police, a male victim was looking for his wife in the building's parking lot before he engaged in an argument with Glass. The victim was then held at gunpoint by Glass when he was robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash and his cell phone.
Glass was later located on Harvester Road and arrested for the charges of first degree robbery.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and there are no additional details available at this time.