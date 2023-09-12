BOONE COUNTY − Columbia police arrested a man Monday night after he was reportedly found in possession of a stolen gun.
Prosecutors charged Anthony Jasper, 29, Tuesday with stealing a firearm and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Police responded to a residence on Rice Road Monday night after a report that a man, identified as Jasper, was waving two loaded guns around, court documents said.
Officers arrived and found Jasper inside the home with two guns in plain sight, a Ruger P95 9mm handgun and a Glock 17 9mm handgun. Both handguns had extended magazines with a bullet in the chamber, according to court documents.
Jasper reportedly told officers the guns were not his, and another resident in the home also said the guns were not hers, court documents said.
Police recovered the guns and found the Ruger P95 had been reported stolen, court documents said.
According to police, Jasper has been convicted of two counts of burglary in the second degree and is not allowed to possess a gun. He is also currently on probation for resisting arrest and second-degree assault.
Jasper is being held on a $75,000 cash-only bond. An initial appearance in court is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday.