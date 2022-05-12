COLUMBIA - Isaac Bryant, the suspect in last weekend's deadly shooting, has been arrested.
He has been booked into the Boone County jail without bond.
Bryant, 35, has been charged with murder in the second degree and armed criminal action after he allegedly shot Demetrius Ware, 37, on May 8.
Ware was found with a gunshot wound after police responded to the 800 block of Grand Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A resident was able to identify Bryant after he left her house and saw a car drive away that she knew belonged to Bryant. Officers found the car matching the description near Lincoln Avenue and Oak Street about an hour later, according to a probable cause statement.
A crime scene investigator found broken glass at the scene of the shooting, along with three spent 9mm shell casings. The investigator also found two spent casings on the ground by the car Bryant was allegedly driving.
The investigation remains ongoing and is being conducted by Columbia Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division.