COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded to reports of a male assaulting a female in the parking lot of the Columbia Mall at 7 a.m. on Sunday.
According to a press release by the Columbia Police department, 34-year old Joseph Jones attempted to run over the victim with a vehicle. The victim was grabbed by her hair and dragged into the Silver SUV.
At approximately 2:08 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Gus Ct. to a report of a verbal altercation. Upon arrival officers found Jones and he was arrested for domestic assault in the first degree, armed criminal action, and second degree kidnapping.
Jones is currently at the Boone County Jail.
This is an ongoing investigation by the Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.