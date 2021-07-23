COLUMBIA — A Columbia man was arrested Thursday on charges of distributing child pornography.
Boone County Sheriff's deputies arrested Benjamin E. Melvin, 25, and he is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail.
Melvin is charged with possession of child pornography and second-degree promotion of child pornography.
According the the Boone County Sheriff's Office, the investigation began in June when the office received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a man in Columbia who was using an online platform to distribute pornography.
According to a probable cause statement, Cyber Crimes investigator was able to identify the man as Melvin. Task Force investigators seized all additional files on his personal device and items at his residence. They are currently pending forensic examination.