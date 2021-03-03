COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Department assisted the U.S. Marshalls Service in arresting a Columbia man in connection with a murder case out of Detroit, Michigan.
Allante Day, 29, was arrested on Tuesday on an outstanding arrest warrant. CPD arrested Day around 10:40 a.m. at the 3500 block of Westwind Drive in Columbia.
According to CPD, Day had active felony warrants for his arrest. The charges listed on the Boone County Jail website are murder in the first degree and possession of a firearm as a felon.
Day is currently being held in the Boone County Jail without bond. CPD was not the primary agency in Day's arrest.