COLUMBIA — Columbia Police responded to the report of an alleged child homicide Monday afternoon, on the 2900 block of Range Line street.
The person reporting the homicide told police he had killed a 3-year-old child and disposed of the body in the woods, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.
Officers responded to the report around 12:14 p.m. and established a perimeter around the suspect's residence. Officers at the scene were able to convince the suspect to leave the home.
The suspect, Raul Bravo, came outside with his hands behind his back. When asked to show his hands, officers discovered that Bravo had knives wrapped in both his hands.
Officers ordered the suspect to drop the knives, but the police department said Bravo ignored their commands and advanced toward the officers with the knives showing.
Officers used a taser against Bravo twice, in order to stop him from attacking the officers, the release said.
Bravo was transported to University Hospital for observation and taken into custody for first-degree assault on law enforcement.
Bravo is 29 and from Columbia.
During the investigation, officers located the child at a different location. The child is safe and with a family member.
There were no further injuries during this incident.
Columbia Police are currently investigating the incident, and ask anyone with information to contact the department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.