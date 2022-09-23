BOONE COUNTY - A Columbia man was charged Friday after he allegedly exposed himself in the Columbia Public Library Thursday.
The suspect, Mark Jones, is charged with two counts of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 and first-degree sexual misconduct.
According to a probable cause statement, Jones knowingly exposed his genitals to a child in the children's section of the library, resulting in his charges.
The probable cause statement detailed the encounter Jones had with the child, and the efforts they made to distance themselves from Jones prior to the main incident after he made them feel "uncomfortable."
Police say Jones made excessive eye contact with the child during the encounter, "in an effort to draw their attention to him and his actions."
Security footage was pulled from the CPL, providing video and still evidence to Jones' actions. According to the records, Jones had exposed himself to four sets of women and children in the library during his time there, before being escorted out.
The records indicate that Jones' expectancy in court may not be present due to his status as homeless and not having a permanent, physical address in the area.
Jones is currently being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 19.