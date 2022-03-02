COLUMBIA − A Columbia man is charged after he allegedly barricaded himself inside a Columbia apartment complex on Tuesday.
John Calvert, 60, is charged with armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Calvert barricaded himself inside his Oak Towers apartment early Tuesday morning and allegedly shot at Columbia police officers. Officers did not return fire.
Police then called in additional resources including SWAT and behavioral crisis negotiators, and after determining that Calvert had mental health concerns, a behavioral crisis liaison.
CPD Police Chief Geoff Jones said Calvert surrendered after the behavioral crisis liaison arrived and communicated with him. No injuries came from the incident.
Before his arrest, Calvert was evaluated at a local health facility.
He is currently in Boone County Jail custody without bond.
He has a hearing set for 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to online court records.