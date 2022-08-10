COLUMBIA - A man was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he shattered the windows of 705 cars at a car lot in east Columbia, causing an estimated $350,000 of damage.
Cody Tyler Boehmer, 18, is charged with two counts of first-degree property damage and two counts of first-degree trespassing for the ensuing damage at the A-1 Auto Recyclers, located at 3821 East Broadway.
According to a probable cause statement, Boehmer, along with an unknown individual, entered the lot on two separate occasions — July 26 and July 30. Video surveillance captured the two men entering on those dates, according to video located by store employees.
Boehmer admitted to entering the lot on the nights in question but said that he was there to pick up parts, the probable cause statement said.
He eventually admitted to breaking the car windows after text messages were provided, indicating he was culpable.
According to the owner of A-1 Auto Recyclers, the damages are estimated at $500 per vehicle.
Boehmer had an initial appearance in Boone County Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. He is currently being held in the Boone County Jail with a $10,000 cash-only bond.
Boehmer was also charged with second-degree property for damaging the business owner's car during an unrelated incident on July 20 He was booked and bailed out with a $2,500 bond.