COLUMBIA − A Columbia man was charged Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted multiple people Tuesday afternoon. The incident caused a brief lockdown at a Columbia polling location.
Troy Bateman Jr., 18, is charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, second-degree domestic assault, fourth-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Columbia police officers responded to the 4600 block of Westfield Lane for a report of a male suspect armed with a knife.
Police spoke to three victims who said Bateman entered the garage to the home and assaulted them.
One female victim told police she was going to run an errand but found one of her tire had been slashed, according to court documents. She said she saw Bateman come out from behind her house with his hand in his coat. She also told police that she and Bateman had previously been in a relationship.
Bateman slapped and punched another victim, court documents said. He ran into a third victim, started to strangle her and attempted to hit her head on the outside wall of the home, according to court documents.
The victims said Bateman was holding a knife and was able to cut one of the victims a few times. One of the victims was able to hit Bateman, which caused him to drop the knife, according to court documents. Bateman then ran from the scene.
On Tuesday, Christian Tabak, CPD public information officer, said the injuries were not life-threatening.
Forum Boulevard Christian Church, which was serving as a polling location, was locked down for approximately 20 minutes, from 2 to 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, while police searched for Bateman. The home is just under a mile away from the church, according to Google Maps.
Bateman was booked into the Boone County Jail without bond around 11 p.m. Tuesday. He appeared for an initial appearance in court Thursday afternoon.