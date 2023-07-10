BOONE COUNTY − A Columbia man is being held without bond after officials say he exposed himself in front of a child Friday night.
Deandra Buchanan Jr., 28, is charged with sexual misconduct involving a child, first-degree sexual misconduct, first-degree property damage and two counts of fourth-degree assault.
Police were called to a downtown Columbia restaurant Friday night. A victim reported that the suspect walked into the middle of the street, facing those at the restaurant's patio, pulled down his pants and exposed himself, according to court documents.
Another victim said Buchanan climbed onto their truck and stomped on the hood and roof, which reportedly caused $4,000 worth of damage, court documents said.
The victim said when they pulled the suspect off the truck, the suspect spit on them. Court documents say the suspect also spit on the arresting officer.
Police say Buchanan caused alarm to "several people in the downtown area."
Buchanan is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. An initial appearance in court was scheduled for Monday afternoon.