COLUMBIA - A man faces felony charges after authorities say he threatened to burn down a local homeless shelter Tuesday.
Brice Key, 21, was charged Thursday with second-degree making a terrorist threat, fourth-degree assault and second-degree property damage.
According to court documents, Key was at the Room at the Inn, a local shelter located on Ashley Street, where three people heard Key say he would return and "burn the building down" after another person hit him with a sack lunch.
The shelter was still full of those who had stayed the night before, which could become problematic in the case of an emergency evacuation, court documents noted.
Two people said they saw Key throw a chair at a window in the building, which broke the window, court documents said. The city of Columbia owns the building in which Room at the Inn uses, and a city spokesperson said fixing the window would cost about $500.
Key is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. No court dates have been scheduled, according to online court records.