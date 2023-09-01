BOONE COUNTY − A 19-year-old Columbia man was charged with eight felonies Friday after he was accused of stealing rifles out of patrol cars in Ashland.
Jamarie Johnson is charged with burglary in the first degree, four counts of stealing a firearm, two counts of property damage in the first degree and one misdemeanor count of stealing.
Last week, Ashland police asked the public to report any stolen firearms after 18 vehicles were reportedly burglarized in the early morning hours of Aug. 24.
Johnson is accused of breaking into a Jefferson City Police Department vehicle, as well as a Missouri State Highway Patrol car, according to court documents.
A witness told police that a group of at least three individuals were checking car doors in an Ashland neighborhood around 3:15 a.m. Aug. 24.
Police say the JCPD vehicle was found with its door open and left rear passenger window broken, and several items in the vehicle were missing, including a patrol rifle with a suppressor and several loaded magazines of ammunition, court documents said.
A patrol rifle, body armor three rifles magazines with ammunition were taken from the Highway Patrol vehicle, which was parked in a trooper's driveway. according to court documents.
Police say another victim reported that several items were stolen out of her vehicle, which was parked in a garage. Another vehicle was broken into and had its passenger window broken in. A compound fishing bow and was reported stolen out of that vehicle, according to court documents.
Police identified a suspect vehicle through doorbell and surveillance footage. Investigators found the vehicle had been pulled over three times since December 2022, and that Johnson was the driver each time, court documents said.
Columbia police pulled over Johnson's vehicle on Aug. 31 and detained him. Johnson reportedly admitted to being present during the break-ins, but said he was "only there to drive the other conspirators around," court documents said.
Columbia police and the Boone County Sheriff's Office are working similar case, court documents said. The suspect vehicle was also seen in footage of recent break ins in Holts Summit, police said.
Johnson is being held at the Boone County Jail without bond. A hearing has not been set.