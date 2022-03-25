COLUMBIA - A Columbia man has been charged following a shots fired investigation Thursday night.
Scott Morland Locke Jr., 26, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, two counts of fourth-degree domestic assault, fourth-degree assault, resisting/interfering with arrest, driving with a revoked/suspended license and exceeding the posted speed limit.
Columbia Police said officers responded to the 2500 block of Quail Drive Thursday night regarding a domestic disturbance around 9:10 p.m.. While enroute, it was learned shots had been fired. No one was struck, police said.
Officers were able to identify the male who was suspected of shooting as Locke, who was then taken into custody to the Boone County Jail without bond.
Locke was also identified as being involved in a shots heard incident earlier Thursday evening on Business Loop 70 east near Eastland Circle and who had fled an attempted vehicle stop, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation. KOMU 8 will provide updates as they are released.