COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a shots fired incident on Paris Road Monday.
Montrez Ricketts, 43, of Columbia, is charged with three counts of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.
(1) We have arrested Montrez Ricketts, 43, of Columbia, in connection to the shots fired incident that occurred at approximately 11:20 a.m. Nov. 28 in the 2400 block of Paris Road. He has been charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. pic.twitter.com/DDqOhIPXrE— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) November 29, 2022
He was taken into custody without incident and turned over to the Boone County Jail, where he remains without bond.
The Columbia Police Department said it responded to the 2400 block of Paris Road around 11:20 a.m. Monday for a report of shots fired between two vehicles. One of the vehicles crashed, and three individuals attempted to escape on foot. Those three were detained, according to police, but the second vehicle was able to flee the scene.
According to court documents, victims claimed a dark vehicle pulled up behind their car and opened fire. This is corroborated by video recovered by police in which a dark-colored SUV chased the victims' car. Police said the vehicle appeared to be a Chevrolet Traverse. Upon investigation, police discovered Ricketts is the registered owner of a Traverse in the same model and color.
After Ricketts' arrest, officers searching the vehicle discovered a 40 caliber bullet in the backseat, the same caliber bullet found at the site of the shooting, court documents said.
No injuries were reported and police said the investigation is ongoing.
Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.