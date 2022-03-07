COLUMBIA — A Columbia man has been arrested and charged in a Columbia Police Department investigation following a Saturday afternoon shooting on East Poplar Hill Drive.
Tyler Jacob Matthews, 21, was arrested Saturday and is charged for two counts of assault, unlawful use of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest.
CPD officers were informed of a suspect running away on their way to the scene, CPD sergeant Patrick Corcoran told KOMU 8 on Saturday. When officers arrived, they observed a male armed with a rifle, according to a news release.
The male suspect was identified as Matthews. Officers ordered him to put the rifle down. He complied, but resisted officers when he was taken into custody.
“When he was taken into custody, it was safe,” Corcoran said on Saturday. “We did discover one subject who appeared to have a wound on his body that could be associated with gunfire.”
The adult male victim was in stable condition. Emergency personnel performed patient care at the scene and transported him to a local hospital.
This investigation is currently ongoing. CPD asks anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.