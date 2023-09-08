BOONE COUNTY − A Columbia man charged in a 2020 fatal shooting at Douglass Park was sentenced to 18 years in prison Friday.
Rickey Murry, 51, was sentenced to 15 years for voluntary manslaughter and three years for armed criminal action, according to online records. The sentences will run consecutively, and Murry was given credit for time already served.
Murry also received 10 years for unlawful possession of a firearm, which will run concurrent to his 18 years.
Murry was originally charged with first-degree murder. As part of a plea deal, he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge just days before a trial was set to start. Sentencing was delayed due to a request from the defense.
The shooting of Corey Jordan, 51, happened on Aug. 25, 2020. Murry and Jordan were engaged in a dice game in Douglass Park and got into a disagreement over money, court documents said. Jordan was transported to a local hospital and died as a result of his injuries.
Boone County Prosecutor Roger Johnson said though the shooting was witnessed by multiple people, not many came forward with information.
"Despite our best efforts, most witnesses were either unwilling to speak with law enforcement or did not come forward. By the time of trial, the one person who admitted seeing the actual killing and talked with police claimed not to remember what had happened," Johnson said. "This presented the very real risk of having no witnesses in court. Though we would have preferred a more substantial sentence, the Defendant ultimately took responsibility for the killing and will be accountable through an 18-year prison sentence."
Murry has been held at the Boone County Jail without bond since his arrest. He will be transferred to the Missouri Department of Corrections.