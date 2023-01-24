COLUMBIA — A man was arrested early Saturday morning in connection to a disturbance at Silverball.
Jonathan Reid Dowell, 23, faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. He has a previous charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Court documents state that around 12:40 a.m. Saturday, Dowell became enraged after being thrown out of the bar. After a failed attempt at reentry, surveillance footage shows Dowell drawing a black handgun from his waistband and pointing it into the bar at employees, court documents said.
At this time, Silverball staff said it recognized the threat and began moving all occupants to the rear of the bar, according to court documents.
There were no injuries reported. Dowell is currently being held at the Boone County Jail without bond and will appear for docket hearing on Jan. 31 at 1:30 p.m.
The Columbia Police Department tweeted that it is currently searching for two additional individuals who may have been involved in the disturbance. Court documents related to Dowell's charges match the time and location of the two individuals CPD is seeking.
We're asking for your help to identify these individuals in connection to a disturbance with a weapon incident that occurred at approximately 12:45 a.m. Jan. 21 in the 100 block of South 9th Street. pic.twitter.com/DcXRTcAwAY— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) January 23, 2023
CPD is asking anyone who can identify the persons of interest to call 573-874-7652 in reference to case number 2023-00067.
To provide information anonymously, call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.