COLUMBIA - One man faces charges of second degree murder and armed criminal action after police found a man dead outside the Waffle House on Vandiver Drive late Sunday night.
The call came shortly before 11 p.m., and when officers arrived, they found 51-year-old Reginald E. Ball with a life-threatening wound. He later died at the scene.
Boone County prosecutors charged Leo B. Robinson Jr., 50, after he fled the scene of the shooting.
According to court documents, the victim arrived to the Waffle House around 10:57 p.m.
A witness, who claims to have known Robinson Jr. for years, says she realized Robinson Jr. was already in his car, when she arrived. The witness said Robinson Jr. exited his car, with his hand in his jacket pocket, and approached the vehicle the victim was sitting in. A verbal argument began and the victim exited the vehicle, while telling Robinson Jr. to "take his hand out of his pocket."
Court documents then said Robinson Jr. got back into his car and sat on the driver's seat. The victim followed him and kept telling Robinson Jr. to "take his hand out of his pocket."
According to the witness, the victim was standing close to Robinson Jr.'s car. The witness then heard three gunshots and saw the victim immediately collapse.
Witnesses, after the shooting, told officers that Robinson Jr. backed up his vehicle and ran over a curb while fleeing the scene.
A surveillance video from Waffle House confirmed the details the witness stated.
If you have information about the incident, call the police department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.