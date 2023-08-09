BOONE COUNTY − A Columbia man charged in a pregnant woman's shooting death was denied bond Tuesday.
Sevance Brewer, 31, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Judge Stephanie Morrell denied a change in Brewer's bond during a docket hearing Tuesday afternoon, according to online court records.
The shooting happened on Aug. 1 in the 4800 block of Clearview Road. Police said a 27-year-old pregnant female died from an apparent gunshot wound.
Brewer is being held in the Missouri Department of Corrections, according online records.