COLUMBIA − A Columbia man faces three felony charges in connection to a shots fired call Saturday night.
Christopher Monroe, 53, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
Columbia police responded to a shots fired call at a residence around 11:09 p.m. Saturday. The location is redacted in court documents, but dispatch records indicate a shots heard call at the same time in the 2000 block of Newton Drive.
A victim told police that Monroe fired off approximately five shots toward a truck, where someone was sitting inside, according to court documents. The victim said his truck was struck once on the driver side, above the rear driver side wheel.
Spent shell casings were found on the front porch of the residence and a magazine fell out of Monroe's vehicle during a search, court documents said.
A motive was not clear in the redacted court documents.
Monroe, who is a convicted felon, is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. An initial appearance in court is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday.