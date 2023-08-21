BOONE COUNTY − A Columbia man was charged with 13 child sex crimes Monday.
David Nacarato, 39, faces five felony counts of child molestation, four counts of statutory sodomy, one count of statutory rape, one count of sodomy in the first degree, one count of rape in the first degree and one count of possession of child pornography.
Court documents included details of allegations of sexual abuse against at least one victim younger than 12 years old between 2021 and 2023.
One victim underwent a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) exam after an injury. Court documents said the injury was reported to have happened after the victim fell from a bicycle, but the exam found the injuries were due to sexual assault.
Police also reportedly found various child pornography videos in his online search history, court documents said.
Nacarato made an initial appearance in court Monday. He is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail.