BOONE COUNTY − Prosecutors charged a Columbia man Tuesday with three felonies following an alleged assault on Monday.
Maurice Edwards, 35, is charged with domestic assault in the second-degree, kidnapping in the second degree, burglary in the first degree and property damage in the second degree.
A victim told police that their ex-boyfriend, identified as Edwards, broke into their home and assaulted them by striking them in the face and strangling them, according to court documents. The victim also claimed Edwards took their cell phone and would not let them out of the room.
When police arrived to the residence, officers observed a door that had been forced open, with damage to the door and its frame, according to court documents.
Officers also said they saw redness around the victim's neck and collarbone, a bloody nose and lip, a small bruise under their eye and swelling to their face, court documents said.
Edwards is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. An initial appearance in court is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday.