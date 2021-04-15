COLUMBIA- A Columbia man has been charged with multiple felonies after an alleged arson attempt at the Boone County Courthouse.
Dominique Neighbors, 36, was arrested on Tuesday, April 13 after attempting to light a Molotov cocktail outside the courthouse.
Neighbors was charged with arson in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, terroristic threat in the first degree, and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
A probable cause statement said a CPD officer saw Neighbors behind the courthouse in the area of Eighth and Ash Streets. The officer saw him attempt to light a Molotov cocktail, after stating he wanted to "burn the building" and pointed to the courthouse in front of officers.
Neighbors attempted to light the wick of the Molotov cocktail with a lighter, but was stopped before it could catch fire. The probable cause statement said the officer asked him why he was trying to light the cocktail, and Neighbors responded, "Because I can."
Officers commanded Neighbors to drop the glass bottle of gasoline, who them complied and was taken into custody shortly after.
When asked by officers why he wanted to light the Molotov cocktail, Neighbors stated, "it's a peaceful protest." He also lit a "marijuana blunt and smoked it in front of officers," according to probable cause.
Neighbors has a criminal history that includes robbery, domestic assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and property damage.