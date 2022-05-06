COLUMBIA - A Columbia man has been charged with multiple crimes after attempting to rape a woman and assaulting a hotel worker.
Justin Miller, 37, is charged with attempted rape, fourth-degree child molestation, second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree sexual misconduct and resisting arrest.
According to a probable cause statement, officers responded to the LaQuinta Inn, located at 2500 Interstate 60 Drive SW, Wednesday around 8:19 p.m.
The statement said Miller had confronted a woman in the hotel elevator and exposed himself. He then saw the victim on the second floor of the hotel and approached her again. The victim said Miller exposed himself again, restrained her and attempted to assault her. A witness, who is an employee at the hotel, was able to pull Miller away from the victim, the statement said.
The employee said he confronted Miller and hit him with a broom. Miller then punched the employee and ran from the hotel, according to the statement. The hotel employee was taken to an emergency room for stitches on his lip.
Miller was found walking naked toward the Columbia Mall. He allegedly assaulted a woman in the Culver's parking lot, located on Bernadette Drive.
He ran from officers after they approached, according to the statement. He was eventually taken into custody in the 2000 block of Bernadette Drive.
Miller is being held without bond in the Boone County Jail. He has an arraignment Friday at 1:30 p.m.
According to online records, Miller faces previous charges of tampering with a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, driving while intoxicated, driving with a revoked license, possession of a defaced firearm and possession of a controlled substance.