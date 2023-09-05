COLUMBIA − A Columbia man was charged with five felonies Tuesday after he reportedly admitted to authorities that he sexually abused children, according to court documents.
Austin Sumpter, 26, of Columbia, is charged with three counts of child molestation and two counts of statutory sodomy.
Boone County deputies responded to a home in northern Boone County for a report of sexual assault on Saturday.
Upon deputies arrival, Sumpter allegedly made statements to deputies indicating he had molested three children all under the age of 12, according to court documents.
Sumpter was booked into jail Saturday morning where he is being held without bond. He made an initial appearance in court Tuesday afternoon, and his next court date is scheduled for Oct. 4.