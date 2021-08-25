COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was charged with domestic assault after allegedly running over a female victim with his car.
Augustus Armstead was charged with first and second degree domestic assault and resisting arrest following the incident.
According to a probable cause statement, the victim reported she and Armstead were sleeping in the same bed, and he started hitting her in the face, which caused her nose to bleed and left marks on the left side of her face.
The victim then reported she was able to get away and called a friend to come over while Armstead went back to bed. The friend arrived, and Augustus started yelling and grabbed the victim's hair, the probable cause statement said.
The victim then reported she ran outside with her friend. The probable cause statement said the victim refused to give up keys to a vehicle, so Armstead then bit her right arm, which caused her to bleed. He then grabbed the keys and got into the driver's seat, while the victim got into the passenger seat.
The victim fell out of the car while Armstead was backing up, and the victim said Armstead drove over her with the vehicle.
According to officers, the victim had visible marks on the side of her face, open lacerations on her arms and knees and a laceration on arm.
Her statements were verified by her friend, who witnessed the second altercation and Armstead running over the victim with the car.
While Armstead fled the scene, he struck multiple vehicles, the statement said.
He is currently being held in the Boone County jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.