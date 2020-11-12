COLUMBIA - A grand jury handed down an indictment for second-degree murder, among other charges, against a Columbia man in connection with a deadly home invasion in February.
Noah Swyers, 22, also faces charges of unlawful possession of a gun and attempted delivery of a controlled substance. Two others, Gracie Avery and Justin Shelton, also face charges in the case.
The shooting, which left Joseph Taylor dead, happened on February 5 when a homeowner on Doris Drive said two men broke into his home. The owner said when the suspects set down their guns, he picked one up and shot one of the invaders, which police identified as Taylor.
According to the indictment, Swyers had marijuana that night and meant to sell it to Shelton. Swyers also reportedly let Shelton into his home to conduct the transaction. The indictment said Swyers also isn't allowed to have a gun due to a prior felony conviction.