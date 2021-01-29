Boone County Courthouse

COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges Wednesday against a Columbia man accused of a role in a deadly drug overdose.

Kennis Shepperd-Dickson, 41, faces charges including felony murder, delivery of a controlled substance, trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.

According to court documents, police started investigating the death of the victim in September 2020. At the time, police said Shepperd-Dickson admitted to selling drugs to a third party, who then sold the drugs to the victim. 

In the probable cause statement, police said the medical examiner ruled the victim died of a fentanyl overdose, and said the man had more than twice the amount of fentanyl in his system than she'd ever seen in a death investigation. 

Shepperd-Dickson is currently facing other criminal cases including being a felon in possession of a weapon. That case comes after police reported finding three guns in Shepperd-Dickson's possession during a traffic stop in August.

More recently, police said Shepperd-Dickson was involved in a burglary on Hickman Avenue on January 17. A victim in that case said Shepperd-Dickson hit him with a baseball bat repeatedly, broke his TV and stole other property.

Shepperd-Dickson has court dates in the overdose case set for February 2 and February 16.

