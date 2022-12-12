COLUMBIA — A Columbia man faces murder and other charges in connection to a September vehicle crash which left one man dead.
Prosecutors charged Justin Scott Trader last week with second-degree murder, first-degree property damage and tampering with a vehicle. The charges relate to the death of 22-year-old Andrew Moss, of Hallsville, who was electrocuted after crashing a vehicle into a utility pole in September.
According to court documents, Trader conspired with Moss and another man on Sept. 11 to steal the vehicle, a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, with the goal of driving it into the Missouri River. The documents say their motive was to prevent the vehicle's owner from making a court appearance the following day.
Trader allegedly drove the two men to the owner's residence to identify the Jeep, discussed how to avoid security cameras and provided the men with a stolen key fob.
The documents said that around 11:30 p.m. that night, Moss and the other man stole the car and began driving it toward the Missouri River. Moss decided to intentionally damage the car by driving into a utility pole before driving into the river.
After striking the pole, Moss exited the vehicle to examine the damage when he was electrocuted by the downed power lines and killed.
Trader was arrested by Boone County Sheriff's deputies Monday afternoon. He's being held at the Boone County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond and is scheduled to be in court at 1 p.m. Tuesday for an initial arraignment.