BOONE COUNTY − A Columbia man faces nine felony charges related to a March investigation by the Boone County Sheriff's Office.
William Lee Nichols, 51, is charged with two counts of statutory rape in the second degree, three counts of statutory sodomy in the second degree, three counts of possession of child pornography and enticement of a child.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office said it received two complaints about Nichols. One came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which said an online account allegedly belonging to Nichols was used to upload child sexual abuse material. The second complaint alleged Nichols committed numerous sexual offenses against a juvenile.
Deputies served a search warrant on March 16 at Nichols' home and seized multiple electronic devices. Nichols was also arrested that day.
Nichols was indicted by a grand jury on Friday, May 12, where additional evidence was presented, and prosecutors filed additional charges.
Nichols is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail.
Nichols waived his formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty to the charges on Friday, according to online records. His first status hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. June 20.