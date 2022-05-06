COLUMBIA − A Columbia man was charged after allegedly admitting to police he possessed child pornography.
Robert Wooldridge is charged with one count of possession of child pornography.
According to a probable cause statement, Wooldridge called Boone County Joint Communications on March 3 and told officers he had child pornography on his computer.
Officers searched his apartment and confiscated several hard drives and tablets.
In an interview with police, Wooldridge said he deleted the images before officers arrived at his home. He said he had been looking at child pornography for approximately 20 years.
Boone County Cyber Crimes were able to process the evidence and found several thousands of images of child modeling on the hard drives. There were also several computer-generated images of young children engaging in sexual acts with adults, according to the statement.
Wooldridge was arrested on Thursday and bailed out of jail at a $4,500 bond. He has an initial court appearance scheduled for May 31 at 1:30 p.m.
Wooldridge was an employee of KOMU 8.