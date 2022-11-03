COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was arrested Wednesday and charged with possession of child pornography.
Ivan Metzger, 76, was arrested after police executed a search warrant at his residence on Parklawn Drive.
Officers were contacted by a witness who said Metzger was in possession of child pornography, according to a news release. CPD said there was probable cause to apply for a search warrant and it was granted by a Boone County judge.
According to a probable cause statement, Metzger had 20 images of boys approximately 8 to 12 years old on a personal computer. Police also found over 20 physical images in a photo album in the home.
Metzger is being held in the Boone County Jail without bond.
CPD said it's an ongoing investigation and certain details have been withheld out of respect for the victims involved.
Anyone with information about this case or similar offenses can call CPD at 573-874-7652.