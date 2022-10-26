COLUMBIA — A Columbia man was arrested Wednesday and charged with rape after an incident on Saturday.
Travis Birkhead, 37, is charged with first-degree rape and fourth-degree assault after Columbia police responded to an assault of an adult female victim.
According to a press release, the incident took place in the 2100 block of Business Loop 70.
The investigation is ongoing, and the release states that "certain details have been withheld out of respect to the victim."
Birkhead is currently being held without bond in the Boone County Jail.