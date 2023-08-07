COOPER COUNTY— A man accused of robbing a gas station on Highway 135 Saturday has been charged, according to a Facebook post from the Cooper County Sheriff's Office.
Andrew J. Poelker, 34, of Columbia, is charged with first-degree robbery. He was arrested by Boone County Sheriff's deputies and was transported back to the Cooper County Jail, where his bond was set at $100,000.
The incident occurred on Saturday after Poelker reportedly entered an Eagle Stop gas station and struck a "casino style" game with a sledgehammer, according to the post. He then fled in a vehicle with approximately $358 from the machine, according to court documents.
Shortly after the initial incident, Cooper County Sheriff's Office said it became aware that neighboring agencies had similar robberies occurring in their jurisdictions. Court documents said Poelker and his accomplices robbed a total of four "no chance money machines" since June.
When Boone County deputies arrested Poelker, they reportedly found evidence related to the Eagle Stop robbery.
The investigation is ongoing. The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), Callaway County Sheriff's Office, and Boone County Sheriff's Office assisted on this case.