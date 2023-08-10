COLUMBIA - A Columbia man has been charged in connection to a June 21 shooting in central Columbia, according to court documents.
Boone County prosecutors filed charges of second-degree assault and armed criminal action against Latreon Fulton on Wednesday, according to online court records.
The Columbia Police Department found an adult male victim with an apparent gunshot wound in the 900 block of Jewell Avenue on June 21, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting. A probable cause statement says the gunshot wound was to the victim's chest and the victim was in the living room of the house. The statement did not name the victim.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and was in stable condition the evening of the shooting.
According to the probable cause statement, detectives interviewed the victim on July 10 and he said the person who shot him went by the name "Lay" and was someone he grew up with. The victim nodded "yes" that Fulton is the person who shot him after detectives showed him a photo of Fulton, according to the statement.
The victim told detectives he approached Fulton to confront him after handing Fulton a gun and Fulton indicated he was going to keep it, according to the statement. The probable cause statement indicates this is when the victim was shot — outside the residence.
According to the statement, the victim told detectives he spoke to Fulton after being released from the hospital, and Fulton apologized and said the incident was an accident.
According to the probable cause statement, Fulton is considered a danger to the community and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.