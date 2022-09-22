COLUMBIA − Prosecutors charged a Columbia man Thursday in connection to a January overdose death.
Sean Rogers, 40, is charged with second-degree murder and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance.
Columbia police was dispatched to a report of a deceased person on Jan. 8, in the 3700 block of Monterey Drive.
A witness told police Rogers sold 3.5 grams of methamphetamine to the victim on Jan. 7, according to a probable cause statement. The witness said she and the victim had both taken the substance before the victim died.
Investigators then looked through the victim's Facebook messenger and located a detailed drug transaction between Rogers and the victim. Records say the messages corroborated the witness's statements.
Rogers was taken into custody on Sept. 21 and was found to be in possession of "crystal and rock" substances, police said. The statement said tests show the substance tested positive for 11.5 grams of methamphetamine, which is around 46 user doses.
Court records also said a toxicology report for the victim found the victim had 6,700 ng/ml (nanograms per millimeter) of methamphetamine in his blood.
The statement said Rogers is a known drug dealer and has previous convictions for possession of weapons and drug distribution.
Rogers is currently being held in the Boone County Jail without bond. He made an initial appearance in court Thursday afternoon.