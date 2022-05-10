COLUMBIA − Prosecutors have charged a Columbia man after a deadly shooting took place early Sunday morning.
Isaac Bryant is charged with murder in the second degree and armed criminal action. Bryant, 35, has not been located. He has a no-bond warrant out for his arrest.
Demetrius Ware, 37, was found with a gunshot wound after police responded to the 800 block of Grand Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. He was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Documents say officers interviewed a resident of the home where the shooting took place. She said she had children with Ware, and he had been at her home the entire day. The resident told officers that she had previously dated Bryant and had broken up with him about two months earlier.
The resident told police that on the night of the shooting, she asked Bryant to come pick her up and take her to buy cigarettes, according to court documents. She told police she received a call from Bryant saying he was about arrive, but she looked outside and didn't see him. She said Ware stepped outside to smoke, and she heard gunshots a few minutes later.
According to probable cause documents, the resident ran outside and saw a car speeding away that she knew belonged to Bryant. She said the vehicle's interior light was on, and she could see that Bryant was the only occupant.
Officers found a car matching her description near Lincoln Avenue and Oak Street about an hour later. The vehicle's driver-side window was broken out. While officers watched the car, a different man approached the vehicle. He said Bryant had called him and asked to be picked up. He said he saw Bryant on Worley Street, where Bryant told him the car was on Lincoln Avenue. Bryant asked the other man to make sure the car got back to its owner.
A crime scene investigator found broken glass at the scene of the shooting, along with three spent 9mm shell casings. The investigator also found two spent casings on the ground by the car Bryant was allegedly driving.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information on the homicide should contact CPD at 575-874-7652.