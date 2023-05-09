COLUMBIA − Prosecutors charged a Columbia man Tuesday in connection to a weekend shooting that left one person dead and others injured.
Kimo Deandre Spivey, 33, is charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed criminal action.
Court documents say the shooting happened in a crowded parking lot outside of Plush Lounge, located on E. Business Loop 70, around 2:15 a.m. Sunday.
Columbia police located a total of five individuals who had sustained apparent gunshot wounds, including Spivey. He was arrested after his release from the hospital.
Spivey is accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old Melvin Hooker III. An arriving officer found Hooker dead in the parking lot, according to court documents.
A witness at the scene told police she saw "Kimo shoot and kill" the victim after an altercation, according to court documents.
Police say Spivey is a convicted felon and therefore cannot possess a weapon.
Spivey is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. An initial appearance in court is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday.
CPD also arrested Steven Wayne Grime, 25, on suspicion of tampering with evidence and unlawful use of a weapon. Grime has not been charged and was released after posting a $3,000 bond, according to online records.