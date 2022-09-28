COLUMBIA — A Columbia man has been charged with tampering with physical evidence in connection to an investigation at a liquor and convenience store.
Jay D. Patel, 35, was charged Tuesday in relation to an investigation of the sales of alcohol to minors at the formerly-known DASH Convenience and Liquor Store.
According to a probable cause statement, Patel told officials that the store's video system only played live video and could not access recorded video evidence.
On Jan. 10, investigators obtained a search warrant and confiscated the video system. Upon inspection, it was discovered that Patel was using a "dummy" mouse to prevent viewing of the recordings. Video evidence dating back approximately three months was available on the system, the statement said.
DASH's liquor license was revoked in June after the Missouri Highway Patrol determined that the store's owner, Dashrath Patel, sold alcohol to a minor who was involved in a fatal car crash that killed four people on Jan. 3.
Currently, Big Papa's on Campus Liquor & Convenience occupies the space in downtown Columbia on Ninth Street where DASH used to reside.
Jay Patel is due to appear in court on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 1:30 p.m.