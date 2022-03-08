COLUMBIA - Prosecutors have charged a Columbia man with two felonies in connection to a shooting on March 5.
Tyler Jacob Matthews faces charges of felony first-degree assault, felony unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor. Officers from the Columbia Police Department arrested Matthews, 21, after being called to East Poplar Hill Drive Saturday afternoon.
According to court documents, officers arrived on the scene to investigate shots fired. There, they found Matthews pacing in front of his residence while holding his Palmetto State Armory Rifle.
After an officer ordered Matthews to drop the weapon multiple times, he complied but began to walk away from the officer, documents said. Matthews was then forced to the ground after resisting arrest. The officers who restrained him received minor scrapes while taking Matthews into custody, documents said.
“When he was taken into custody, it was safe,” Sgt. Patrick Corcoran said. “We did discover one subject who appeared to have a wound on his body that could be associated with gunfire.”
Matthews shot his rifle at the victim while the victim's juvenile daughter was nearby, documents said. She was also in the direction of the gunfire.
Court documents said officers talked with the subject and reviewed video footage of the incident. The victim said Matthews called his dog over, and he asked Matthews to stop. That’s when Matthews got out the riffle and began firing at the victim.
In a post Miranda statement, Matthews said the victim was “messing with his energy” by shining truck lights into his window. He said the victim would start his vehicle and leave it running for an hour. He also said the victim stared at him and trained his dog to bark at Matthews “for no reason."
According to an officer’s statement in the documents, Matthews admitted to firing his rifle at the ground, toward the victim, in order to scare him.
According to online records, an initial arraignment hearing was held Monday, and a preliminary hearing is set for March 31 at 1:30 p.m.