JEFFERSON CITY - A Columbia man was convicted by a federal jury Wednesday for attempting to meet a law enforcement officer, posing online as a 14-year-old girl, for illegal sexual activity.
Darren Wade Lasley, 32, was found guilty of attempting to entice a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.
According to a news release, on June 14, 2017, Lasley responded by email to an online classified advertisement on Craigslist, which was placed as part of an undercover operation by a detective, in the Boone County Sheriff’s Department Cyber Crimes Task Force, posing as a 14-year-old girl.
In a series of email exchanges over the course of the next several days, Lasley described his plans for a sexual encounter with the decoy. He proposed visiting her residence while her mother was at work or out of town, the news release said.
On June 21, 2017, Lasley asked in an email if the decoy could sneak out of her house to meet him. He was arrested when he arrived at the arranged location.
Under federal statutes, Lasley is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison without parole, up to a sentence of life in federal prison without parole.