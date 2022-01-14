JEFFERSON CITY − A Columbia man was convicted by a federal jury of illegally possessing a stolen firearm that he later threw out of his car during a police chase.
Cecil Jason Robinson, 42, was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm Thursday.
According to a news release, Robinson had a loaded Sig Sauer 9mm semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine as a convicted felon. He has two prior felony convictions for robbery, two prior felony convictions for unlawful use of a weapon and a prior felony conviction for drug trafficking.
ATF task force officers attempted to pull Robinson over due to a defective brake light on Jan. 26, 2021 while he was driving on Interstate 70 toward Columbia. The news release said Robinson exited onto the Highway 63 connector, completed an illegal U-turn to get back on I-70 and a pursuit began.
Police said they saw Robinson open the driver's side door and throw out the handgun and a bag of marijuana. They later recovered the gun and found it had been reported stolen out of Kansas City, Kansas, the news release said.
The pursuit ended in the Columbia Mall parking lot and Robinson was taken into custody.
The mandatory minimum sentence is 15 years in prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later time.