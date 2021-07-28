COLUMBIA − A Columbia man with multiple prior convictions was denied bond on Wednesday following another charge related to invasion of privacy.
Ronald Dameron, 48, is facing his fifth case involving invasion of privacy or attempted invasion of privacy in less than three months.
A judge denied him bond on Wednesday, after his defense attorney requested Dameron to be placed on house arrest.
In June, KOMU 8 reported Dameron was arrested for attempting to take photos under a woman's dress at a supermarket in Columbia. At the time of the arrest, Dameron was out on bail for the same offense of invasion of privacy, according to court documents.
Dameron has six prior arrests from the Columbia Police Department for invasion of privacy and has been named as a suspect in 10 different cases. He also has prior convictions for assault in the third degree and invasion of privacy, misdemeanor and felony counts.
He is currently in Boone County Jail custody without bond. His next court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3 at 9 a.m.