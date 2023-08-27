MORGAN COUNTY − A Columbia man died after a head-on crash Saturday night in Morgan County.
The crash happened on Highway 5, near Route MM, around 8:38 p.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Michael Paladino, 33, was driving a 2013 GMC Terrain north when the SUV crossed the center of the road and struck a 2011 Ford F-250 head on, according to the report.
Paladino's SUV came to a rest facing southeast in the southbound lane, while the Ford F-250 came to a rest on its side, off the right side of the highway.
The Ford's driver, a 68-year-old man from Gravois Mills, was taken to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance for moderate injuries. A passenger in the Ford, a 64-year-old woman from Omaha, Nebraska, also suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital. The two were not wearing seatbelts, according to the report.
The Highway Patrol says the road was closed for a few hours while crews cleared the scene.