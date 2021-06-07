CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Columbia man faces serious injuries after hitting a deputy's vehicle and being ejected from his motorcycle near Kingdom City.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 35-year-old Terry Shipley was traveling westbound on Interstate 70, near mile marker 148.6, around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
The crash report says Shipley, who was riding a Yamaha motorcycle, was passing other vehicles on the right shoulder of the roadway. A Callaway County deputy entered the left lane and turned on his lights and sirens.
Shipley then veered to the left to avoid another vehicle, and struck the front right corner of the deputy's SUV. The motorcycle then traveled off the right side of the interstate and struck two trees and ejected Shipley.
Shipley was transported to University Hospital via ambulance and faces serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Callaway County Sheriff's Department and the New Florence Police Department assisted with the crash.