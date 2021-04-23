HALLSVILLE - Hallsville Police arrested a Columbia man Thursday after a traffic violation led to a probable cause search.
Levi Joseph Gaddy, 35, was arrested after police found approximately 1,107 grams (2.4 pounds) of marijuana in his car, the City of Hallsville announced in a Facebook post Friday.
According to the post, police also found 14 THC vape cartridges, several pieces of wax paper with THC wax, as well as a Ziploc bag containing a white powder. The white powder tested presumptive positive for cocaine.
Gaddy was transported to the Boone County Jail. According to online court records, Gaddy faces two counts of possession of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance. He has a court date scheduled for May 19.