COLUMBIA − A Columbia man now faces a federal gun charge after an early November shots fired incident in downtown Columbia.
Christopher Sledd, 51, was charged Tuesday by the U.S. District Court Western District of Missouri of felon in possession of a firearm.
He is also charged by Boone County prosecutors with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
According to court documents, Sledd was upset after a Gold Bar & Club bouncer told him he couldn't enter the bar during the evening of Nov. 6. Sledd allegedly left, came back with a firearm and shot off five or six rounds into the air. The bouncer told police that Sledd pointed the firearm at the door of Gold Bar and shot a couple more times, breaking the glass window on the door.
A Columbia Police officer then shot at Sledd and he surrendered without incident.
Sledd is currently being held in the Boone County Jail without bond.