COLUMBIA- Columbia police arrested James M. Pittard III on Wednesday in connection to the Oct. 18 fatal hit and run on Paris Road.
Pittard, 63, of Columbia, fled the scene after the crash.
Police worked on leads and discovered Pittard to be a person of interest.
While attempting to make contact, an officer observed him driving a white Volkswagen Jetta and conducted a traffic stop near Brown Station Road and Starke Avenue.
He was arrested Wednesday for driving while intoxicated, tampering with physical evidence, obstructing government operation, failure to display lighted lamps on a motor vehicle, failure to comply with ignition interlock requirement and failure to wear a seatbelt.
Pittard was also arrested for the following, in relation to the fatal pedestrian crash: Involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with physical evidence.
"This incident resulted in the loss of a life," Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said. "Thanks to the excellent teamwork of our community’s police officers and investigators, the suspect was identified and located in about 72 hours. This was timely action performed by professionals who truly care about the people of Columbia."
Pittard was remanded in the custody of the Boone County Jail.